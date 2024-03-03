People of Telangana want Modi to be PM for third time: G Kishan Reddy

Telangana BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that the people of the state want Narendra Modi to be the Prime Minister for the third time.

Speaking on the BJP's Vijay Sankalp yatra, he said, "Telangana Pradesh BJP organised a Vijay Sankalp Yatra in all the 119 constituencies in the state, including 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, from 20 February."

"We are carrying out road shows, meetings with farmers, tribals, self-help groups, etc during our Vijay Sankalp Yatra. The people from villages are rising above politics and are welcoming the Vijay Sankalp Yatra. The yatra is proving successful from the election point of view as well."

Hitting out at the other parties in Telangana, he said that other parties won't be able to make any impact in the upcoming general elections.

The impact of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party has been finished and the Congress government which came into power in Telangana will not be able to make any impact in the Lok Sabha elections because of guarantees.

On Monday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel participated in a public meeting at Hyderabad's Khairatabad as part of Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vijay Sankalp Yatra.

G Kishan Reddy and other BJP leaders also participated in the public meeting.

Notably, the BJP Telangana unit announced the 'Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra' earlier in February. The Yatra commenced on February 20 and was slated to cover five regions in the state ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP leaders said that the yatra is part of the state BJP's efforts to galvanise electoral support to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of the country for the third time.

The yatras in the five regions are designed in such a manner that the routes of all five segments end up in Hyderabad, the capital of the state.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar commenced his 'Prajahita Yatra' from Medipalli in the Jagtial district earlier this month. The BJP won four seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.

The BRS party, which lost the state in the recently held assembly polls, got nine seats. The Congress won three seats, while All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won one.