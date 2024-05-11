Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / BJP won't be able to win Odisha in next 10 years: Patnaik takes on PM Modi

Patnaik was reacting to PM Narendra Modi telling an election rally earlier in the day that the swearing-in ceremony of a 'BJP chief minister' will be held in Bhubaneswar on June 10

Naveen Patnaik,Odisha CM
Odisha CM and BJD President Naveen Patnaik files his nomination papers for State Assembly elections, in Kantabanji of Bolangir, (Photo: PTI)
Bhubaneswar
May 11 2024
Asserting that the BJP would not be able to win Odisha in the next 10 years, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday claimed his BJD would return to power for the sixth consecutive time after the assembly elections.

Patnaik was reacting to PM Narendra Modi telling an election rally earlier in the day that the swearing-in ceremony of a "BJP chief minister" will be held in Bhubaneswar on June 10.

"Nothing will happen on June 10. BJP will not be able to win the hearts of the people in the next 10 years, forget about June 10," the chief minister said, maintaining that the BJD will form the government in Odisha for the sixth consecutive time.

He also questioned why Biju Patnaik was not being considered for Bharat Ratna.

"There are so many brave sons of Odisha, a few of whom you spoke about today. Don't any of them, including Biju Patnaik, deserve the Bharat Ratna?" Patnaik asked, noting that the Centre has given the honour to several persons recently.
 

He said the people of Odisha remember the promises Modi and the BJP made to the people in 2014 and 2019, and they have also seen the BJD government for the last 24 years.

"Do you also remember the promises you made in 2014 and 2019? The people of Odisha remember your promise -- controlling prices of essential commodities, creating 2 crore jobs, reducing prices of LPG, petrol and diesel, and providing mobile connectivity in remote areas," he said.
 

 

"You are remembering Odisha only during the elections and this will be of no use," he added.

Patnaik said while Rs 1,000 crore was allotted by the Centre for promoting Sanskrit, no money was given for Odia even when it is a classical language.

"I had sent proposals for recognition to classical Odissi music and you have rejected them twice," he said.

Patnaik claimed the PM has also forgotten the farmers of the state and his promise of doubling the MSP.

"You should have kept the people of Odisha in mind and built the coastal highway. You have again forgotten this project," he said.

Stating that coal is Odisha's natural wealth, Patnaik said, "The PM has also forgotten to revise the royalty for 10 years."

In an indirect reference to BJD leader VK Pandian's assertion that he is the natural successor to all great values of Patnaik, Modi said, "I am here to invite you to the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP chief minister in Bhubaneswar on June 10. A son or daughter of the soil who understands the state's culture, language and tradition will be made the CM."

Odisha will vote for its 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147-member assembly, simultaneously, in four phases, starting on May 13.

First Published: May 11 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

