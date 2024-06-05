Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / China congratulates PM Modi, NDA on their victory in general elections

China congratulates PM Modi, NDA on their victory in general elections

PM Modi
(Photo: Screengrab from BJP's X account, Handle: @BJP4India)
Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
China on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the victory of the BJP-led NDA coalition in the general elections and said it stands ready to work with India bearing in mind the overall interests of bilateral ties.

The Election Commission of India has declared results for all Lok Sabha constituencies, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning 240 of the 543 seats and the Congress 99.

The BJP-led NDA is comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP has fallen short of the magic number for the first time since 2014.

"We noted the results of India's general election and extend congratulations on the victory of BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

A sound and stable India relationship is conducive to the interests of both the countries and conducive to the peace and development in the region and beyond, she told a media briefing here answering questions on the outcome of India's general elections.

China stands ready to work with India to act in the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples bearing in mind the overall interests of our ties and look to the future and advance the bilateral ties on a steady track, Mao said.

Relations between the two countries hit a low except for trade ever since the eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong Tso (lake) area. The two sides have so far held 21 rounds of Corps Commander-level talks to resolve the standoff.

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

