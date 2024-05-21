Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Compliments to Baramulla voters for their commitment to democracy: PM Modi

Compliments to Baramulla voters for their commitment to democracy: PM Modi

The Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, which was once militancy-infested, recorded its highest-ever voter turnout at 59% on a violence-free polling day on Monday

A security personnel stands guard as voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Sopore, Monday, May 20, 2024. People come out in large numbers in Sopore in North Kashmir, . (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 10:39 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the people of Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency as it recorded its highest-ever voter turnout, and said such active participation is a great trend.

The Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, which was once militancy-infested, recorded its highest-ever voter turnout at 59 per cent on a violence-free polling day on Monday.

Polling stations in Baramulla were buzzing with energy as voters in large numbers thronged to exercise their right to vote.

"Compliments to my sisters and brothers of Baramulla for their unbreakable commitment to democratic values. Such active participation is a great trend," Modi said in a post on X.

Modi's remarks came in response to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha's post, saying, "High voter turnout, over 58 per cent in Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, is very encouraging and shows the people's determination and unwavering faith in democracy. I congratulate and thank the people of Baramulla for joining the Maha Kumbh of our democracy in large numbers.

First Published: May 21 2024 | 10:39 AM IST

