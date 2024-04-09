Cong slams Shah for giving clean chit to China on encroachment issue

Slamming Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks that China couldn't encroach upon a "single inch" of land, the Congress Tuesday accused the Modi government of giving a "clean chit" to the country and asserted its encroachment will be halted decisively when the party comes to power.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said each time the BJP gives a clean chit to China, the ruling party make it harder for India to deal with China's illegal encroachment.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He underlined that in its manifesto, the Congress has clearly acknowledged the occupation of land and the threat posed by China and articulated a clear plan to strengthen the country's defences.

His remarks came after Home Minister Shah asserted that China couldn't encroach a "single inch" of land under the Narendra Modi government. He claimed that people will never forget how former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru said "bye-bye" to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh during the 1962 Chinese aggression.

Reacting to Shah's remarks, Ramesh said, "On June 19th, 2020, at the all-party meet on China, the Prime Minister declared that not a single Chinese soldier had crossed over into Indian territory. The Prime Minister's lie was used by the Chinese all over the world to deny their encroachments onto Indian territory."



"Now, the only man who can give the Prime Minister competition in lying and falsifying facts - his Home Minister - has also given a clean chit to China. He has claimed that China 'couldn't encroach a single inch of land' under the Modi government'."



"These are the facts that the PM and HM are denying -- China has occupied 2,000 sq km of Indian soil. China has taken over 26 out of 65 patrolling points in Ladakh. China has built complete villages 50-60km deep inside Arunachal Pradesh, a fact confirmed by satellite imagery and raised by BJP MP Tapir Gao on the floor of the Lok Sabha," the Congress leader said.

"This is the reality of the prime minister's 'Lal Aankh' -- cowardly statements that insult our soldiers and martyrs by giving a clean chit to China," Ramesh said.

"Each time the BJP gives a clean chit to China, they make it harder for India to deal with China's illegal encroachment. In our Nyay Patra (manifesto), the Congress Party has clearly acknowledged the occupation of land and the threat posed by China, and articulated a clear plan to strengthen our defence," he said.

From June 4 onwards, the Chinese encroachment on Indian soil will be halted decisively, Ramesh asserted, referring to the Lok Sabha election results date.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will begin on April 19 and end on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

Addressing an election rally in Lakhimpur, Shah said the BJP-led government at the Centre secured the country's border with Bangladesh and stopped infiltration.

"During the Chinese aggression of 1962, Nehru had said 'bye-bye' to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. People of these states can never forget that," Shah said.

"But now, China could not encroach even a single inch of our land. Even in Doklam, we pushed them back," he added.