China couldn't encroach single inch of land under Modi govt: Amit Shah

Addressing an election rally in Lakhimpur, he said the BJP-led government at the Centre secured the country's border with Bangladesh and stopped infiltration

Amit Shah, Home Minister

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lakhimpur
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Asserting that China couldn't encroach a "single inch" of land under the Narendra Modi government, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that people will never forget how former PM Jawaharlal Nehru said "bye-bye" to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh during the 1962 Chinese aggression.
Addressing an election rally in Lakhimpur, he said the BJP-led government at the Centre secured the country's border with Bangladesh and stopped infiltration.
 
First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

