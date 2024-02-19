Setback to Congress: Ex-Rajasthan minister Mahendrajeet Malviya joins BJP

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Tribal leader from southern Rajasthan An MLA from Bagidora Assembly seat in the Banswara district, Malviya is a tribal leader from southern Rajasthan. Notably, the southern region is considered the BJP's stronghold in comparison to the Congress and Malviya's induction into the party could leverage its position in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Named during 2020 political crisis During the 2020 political crisis that ensued due to an attempt to overthrow the Ashok Gehlot government by senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot, Malviya's name also cropped up in an FIR in the matter.
Notably, the BJP snatched power from the Congress in the last year's Assembly elections.
Malviya's exit follows as many big names have quit the part recently, giving a jolt to the Congress right before the general elections.
