Congress is anti-Ram, anti-Sanatan, supports anti-national forces: JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday alleged the Congress is anti-Ram and anti-Sanatan, and accused the party of joining hands with anti-national powers.

"When Sonia Gandhi was the chairperson of UPA, she had raised questions of existence of Ram and given an affidavit in the court terming him as fiction (imaginary) and Congress leader Kapil Sibal made all out efforts to delay, divert and stall the matter," Nadda said while addressing the conference of 'Panna Pramukh' of his home district Bilaspur.

Accusing the Congress of adopting policy of appeasement towards the minority communities, Nadda called upon the party cadres to go from door-to-door to expose the party's real face and claimed that it would be wiped out after the Lok Sabha polls.

Recalling that Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had denigrated Sanatana Dharma as dengue, malaria and HIV, Nadda said that no Congress leader condemned his statement.

The BJP national president claimed that all other political parties compromised with their ideology but the BJP remained firm and constructed the grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya, performed 'Pran Pratistha', scrapped Article 370 and rid the Muslim women from the evil of triple talaq.

Nadda, who made his first visit to the state after declaration of the Lok Sabha polls, said the BJP has 8.60 lakh booth presidents, 303 Lok Sabha members, 97 Rajya members, 1500 MLAs and 180 mayors besides hundreds of district presidents.



He said the BJP government has worked for welfare and development of all sections of the society by following the motto of "Sabha Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas".

Reacting sharply to Congress leader Sam Pitroda's racist comments, Nadda said that he has once again tried to shame India's diversity by making comments that people of Northeast India look like the Chinese, of West like the Arabs, North India look like the British and South Indians like the Africans.

While developmental works are taking place across the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, anti-India elements are trying to divide the country into North and South, he said.

Addressing the conference, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, who is the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Hamirpur, said that people have made up their mind to vote for his party and make Modi the prime minister for the third term.

Addressing a public meeting later in the Nachan assembly constituency in Mandi, Nadda said that two terms of the Modi government has witnessed all round development but a bunch of corrupt leaders, who are either on bail or in jail are trying to defame the Central government.

"All the major scams like 2G, coal, sugar, fodder and other scam took place under the UPA government and the leaders who are opposing the BJP are either on bail or in jail," he said.