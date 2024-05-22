Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Congress, SP Pakistan's sympathisers: PM Modi at rally in UP's Basti

Congress, SP Pakistan's sympathisers: PM Modi at rally in UP's Basti

India does not spare those who tries to bully it. India today beats them in their own homes, he said

Modi, Narendra Modi
File image of PM Modi | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Basti (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday here called Congress and Samajwadi Party "sympathisers of Pakistan" and alleged that these parties are "scaring the country" with its nuclear power status.

"This patron of terrorism which once used to make eyes at us, its condition has become such that its people are hard up even for grain. Pakistan is finished, but its sympathisers, SP and Congress, are busy scaring the country," Modi said at a poll rally while campaigning for BJP's Basti Lok Sabha candidate Harish Dwivedi.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"They say one needs to be scared of Pakistan because it has an atom bomb. Don't they know what is 56-inch (chest)? It's not the weak Congress government ... but the strong government of Modi," Modi said.

"India does not spare those who tries to bully it. India today beats them in their own homes," he said.

Also Read

Samajwadi Party names 16 candidates for Lok Sabha elections. Check list

'No one should be scared': PM Modi on his vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047

One kg flour for Rs 800, roti for Rs 25: How bad is inflation in Pakistan?

Imran Wins. Army defeated. Instability ahead in Pakistan

LS polls highlights: TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee to support INDIA Bloc 'from outside'

Mamata compromising national security for sake of vote-bank politics: Shah

BJP ignored plight of UP's once-thriving sugar industry, alleges Congress

LS polls: Congress questions delay in release of voter turnout data by EC

BJP expels Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh for contesting against NDA candidate

LS polls: HC refuses to interfere with order on BJP ads during MCC period

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiSamajwadi PartyLok Sabha electionsCongress

First Published: May 22 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story