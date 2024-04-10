Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Constitution will remain unchanged, will resign if that happens: Athawale

Constitution will remain unchanged, will resign if that happens: Athawale

He would resign if there is any attempt to change the Constitution, said Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader from Maharashtra and BJP ally

UM Ramdas Athawale
Press Trust of India Gondia
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 6:36 AM IST
Union Social Justice minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday dismissed the Congress' allegation that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government was planning to change the Constitution.

He would resign if there is any attempt to change the Constitution, said Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader from Maharashtra and BJP ally.

The minister, who heads the Republican Party of India, was here to campaign for Sunil Mendhe, candidate of the ruling alliance from Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seat.

"With no issues against the present Modi-led NDA government, Congress along with other opposition parties is trying to mislead people alleging that if this government wins 400 plus seats, it would change the Constitution.

Their accusation is completely baseless.... if government makes any such attempt, I will resign from the cabinet and withdraw support to the BJP," he said. Modi is a "man with vision", and working for the progress of the country, Athawale added.

Topics :Ramdas AthawaleBJPIndian constitutionconstitutional and legal rightsLok Sabha electionsLok Sabha

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 6:36 AM IST

