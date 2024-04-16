Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Corruption, crime 'full-time business' in Bengal under TMC regime: PM Modi

Corruption, crime 'full-time business' in Bengal under TMC regime: PM Modi

On the other hand, the ruling party of the state has been opposing the CAA which aims to provide citizenship to refugees, he said

While addressing a rally at Raiganj, Modi claimed the TMC government doesn't allow Ram Navami rallies but "give permission to pelt stones at Ram Navami rallies." (PTI: Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Press Trust of India Raiganj (WB)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 7:27 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that corruption and crime have turned into a "full-time business" under the TMC regime and alleged the party has permitted Rohingyas and infiltrators to change the demography of the state.

On the other hand, the ruling party of the state has been opposing the CAA which aims to provide citizenship to refugees, he said.

While addressing a rally at Raiganj, Modi claimed the TMC government doesn't allow Ram Navami rallies but "give permission to pelt stones at Ram Navami rallies."

"Under the TMC regime, corruption and crime have turned into a full-time business in Bengal. Corruption and crime are rampant in the state," he said.
 

Criticising the TMC government for opposing the CAA in the state, Modi said the TMC "has permitted Rohingyas and infiltrators to change the demography of the state and create law and order problems in the state.

Topics :West BengalTMC

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

