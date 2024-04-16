Business Standard
LS polls: Kejriwal, his wife, Sisodia among AAP's star campaigners in Guj

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal comes out of the Rouse Avenue Court after he was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money laundering case (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, all of whom are behind bars, have been named by the party as star campaigners for the Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat.
Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are also among the list of 40 star campaigners, whose names have been submitted by the party to the Election Commission.
Other prominent names on the list are AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak.
Names of Rajya Sabha MPs Harbhajan Singh and Swati Maliwal are missing from the list.
 
Chief Minister Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with a Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged in Tihar jail.
Of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, the AAP is contesting two -- Bharuch and Bhavnagar -- as part of the INDIA bloc, while its ally Congress is contesting the remaining 24.
The AAP has fielded Chaitar Vasava from Bharuch and Umesh Makwana from Bhavnagar.
The Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat will be held in a single phase on May 7 and the last date for filing nomination papers is April 19.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections Aam Aadmi Party AAP government

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

