Do not make inflammatory remarks during campaign: Poll officials in Latur

Poll authorities have asked candidates in Maharashtra's Latur Lok Sabha constituency to refrain from making inflammatory speeches and personal criticism against opponents during their campaign.

Latur's general election observer Niranjan Kumar on Tuesday held a meeting with the candidates at the district collectorate and also appealed to them to follow the model code of conduct and cooperate with the authorities for the conduct of elections in a transparent and peaceful manner.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Twenty eight candidates are in the fray for the Latur Lok Sabha seat election, to be held on May 7.

Among the major political parties, the BJP has fielded sitting MP Sudhakar Shrangare, the Congress has given a ticket to Shivaji Kalge, and the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has fielded Narsingrao Nivritti Udgirkar.

During the meeting, Kumar said, "Candidates should not make inflammatory, provocative speeches during the campaign and refrain from personal criticism."



It is mandatory for the candidates to mention the expenditure of every campaign in his/her election expenses register, he said.

The poll campaign should be carried out within the prescribed period only after obtaining prior permission from authorities, Kumar said.

Latur collector and returning officer Varsha Thakur-Ghuge was present on the occasion.