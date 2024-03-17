Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / EC advances counting date of Arunachal, Sikkim assembly polls to June 2

EC advances counting date of Arunachal, Sikkim assembly polls to June 2

The decision was taken because the term of the two Assemblies is till June 2, which means elections have to be wrapped up on or before that date

Photo: Shutterstock
ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 6:17 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Election Commission on Sunday changed the date of counting of votes in the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim assembly polls from June 4 to June 2.

The decision was taken because the term of the two Assemblies is till June 2, which means elections have to be wrapped up on or before that date, said the EC, in a press release.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"EC is to conduct election to Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim before the cessation of their terms, in exercise of the powers conferred upon under Article 324 read with Article 172(1) of the Constitution of India and Section 15 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The term of house of both the Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim is due to expire on 02.06.2024," the EC in its press release stated further.
 


The date of counting of votes was changed from June 4 to June 2 and the date before which the election shall be completed was changed from June 6 to June 2 as well. The two states go to polls on April 19.

"There shall be no change in respect of Schedule for Parliamentary Constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim," the EC said. Counting for the Lok Sabha seats, and Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Assembly polls will be held on June 4. The term of the Lok Sabha is till June 16.

Also Read

EC will disclose details on electoral bonds in time, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

Electoral bonds was world's biggest extortion racket, says Rahul Gandhi

Number of voters in Andhra Pradesh rises to 40.9 mn from 40.7 mn: EC data

25,000 CAPF personnel to be deployed for 1st phase polling in West Bengal

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Polling in 7 phases in West Bengal proves EC is 'long arm of govt': Sibal

Plea seeks details of electoral bonds sold from Mar 1, 2018 to Apr 11, 2019

Cabinet sends Lok Sabha election dates to President Murmu for notification

NPP to support BJP candidates in Arunachal: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

Strong anti-incumbency in UP, situation very good for INDIA: SP's Ram Gopal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsElection CommissionElections

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story