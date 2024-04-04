Election 2024: Robert Vadra to contest against Smriti Irani in Amethi?

Businessman and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 's husband, Robert Vadra, on Thursday, said the people of Amethi want him to contest from the constituency against the sitting MP, Smriti Irani.

"The people of Amethi expect me to represent their constituency if I decide to become a Member of Parliament... For years, the Gandhi family worked hard in Rae Bareli, Amethi, and Sultanpur... The people of Amethi are really troubled by the current Member of Parliament; they think they have made a mistake by electing her," Robert Vadra said.

Amethi emerged as a focal point in the 2019 Lok Sabha election following Smriti Irani's victory over Rahul Gandhi, thus ending the prolonged dominance of the Gandhi stronghold in the region. Despite Rahul Gandhi's victories in Amethi in 2004, 2009, and 2014, Smriti Irani secured a historic win.

Meanwhile, the Congress party is yet to announce its candidate for both Amethi and Rae Bareli, while Rahul Gandhi has submitted his nomination from the Wayanad constituency. Apart from Amethi, Rae Bareli has also garnered attention this time due to Sonia Gandhi, the incumbent MP, shifting to the Rajya Sabha.

There was much speculation surrounding Rahul Gandhi's potential candidacy in both Amethi and Wayanad, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was rumored to be considering her electoral debut from Rae Bareli. However, the suspense persisted as there was no confirmation on either front. Now, a statement from Robert Vadra has hinted strongly that he may be open to contesting the election from Amethi.

On the other hand, Smriti Irani, who is the Union Women and Child Development and Minority Welfare Minister, applied to become a voter in Amethi after she got a permanent address in her constituency.

Smriti Irani has become a voter of booth number 347 in Medan Mawai village of the Gauriganj assembly seat, which falls under the Amethi parliamentary constituency. Her newly built house is in the same village.