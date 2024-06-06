Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Election Commission to give list of winning LS candidates to President

Election Commission to give list of winning LS candidates to President

After handing over the list to the President, the Commission will pay floral tributes at Raj Ghat

ECI, election commission of india, election commission
Once the list is handed over to the President, the formal process to constitute the 18th Lok Sabha will commence | File image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 12:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu will on Thursday evening hand over the list of candidates who won the Lok Sabha elections to President Droupadi Murmu, sources said Thursday.

Once the list is handed over to the President, the formal process to constitute the 18th Lok Sabha will commence.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Accepting the recommendation of the Union Cabinet, the President had ordered the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to form the government at the Centre for a third consecutive term after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won majority in the just-concluded parliamentary polls.

The NDA has won 293 seats, while the opposition INDIA bloc 234 seats.

After handing over the list to the President, the Commission will pay floral tributes at Raj Ghat.

Also Read

Lok Sabha election results 2024: What happens next after the poll results?

President Murmu dissolves 17th Lok Sabha on advice of the Cabinet

Cabinet sends Lok Sabha election dates to President Murmu for notification

WATCH: President Droupadi Murmu takes metro ride in Delhi, video surfaces

Chandrayaan-3 to tribal welfare: Highlights of Prez speech before Budget

Aam Aadmi Party to hold meeting of all its MLAs at CM's residence on Jun 6

Amit Shah, other BJP leaders meet at Nadda's residence; discuss portfolios

Pawar vs Pawar: Ajit makes inroads in Arunachal, Sharad wins Maharashtra

Haryana CM Nayab Saini administered oath by Speaker Gian Chand Gupta

18th Lok Sabha formation: CEC to provide list of new MPs to President

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaNarendra ModiElection Results 2024President of IndiaLok Sabha electionsLok Sabha

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story