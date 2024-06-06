Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Haryana CM Nayab Saini administered oath by Speaker Gian Chand Gupta

Haryana CM Nayab Saini administered oath by Speaker Gian Chand Gupta

Saini recently defeated his main rival, Congress's Tarlochan Singh to win the bye-poll for the Karnal Assembly seat, which was earlier held by party colleague Manohar Lal Khattar

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab, Haryana CM
Saini was sworn in as the chief minister on March 12 (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 12:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was administered oath of legislator by the Assembly Speaker on Thursday here.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta administered the oath to the BJP leader in his chamber.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Saini recently defeated his main rival, Congress's Tarlochan Singh to win the bye-poll for the Karnal Assembly seat, which was earlier held by party colleague Manohar Lal Khattar.

In the 2019 Assembly polls, Khattar had retained the seat defeating Tarlochan Singh.

Saini, the outgoing MP from Kurukshetra, had contested the by-election for the Karnal assembly seat after he replaced Khattar as chief minister.

The bypoll was necessitated by Khattar's resignation as MLA from Karnal after his removal from the post of chief minister.

Polling for the state's 10 Lok Sabha seats and the Karnal assembly constituency was held in the sixth phase of the general election on May 25 and the results were declared on June 4.

Saini was sworn in as the chief minister on March 12.

Khattar, who was fielded by the BJP from the Karnal parliamentary segment, won the seat.

Also Read

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to carry out first cabinet expansion today

Haryana politics: BJP president Nayab Saini to be sworn in as CM today

Congress seeks dismissal of BJP govt, prez rule, fresh polls in Haryana

Centre, Haryana govt working together to uplift weaker sections: CM Saini

Haryana special assembly session today, CM Saini to prove majority in house

18th Lok Sabha formation: CEC to provide list of new MPs to President

LS polls 2024: Candidates from 41 parties elected, up from 36 in 2019

Modi's swearing-in on June 8: Which global leaders are attending?

UP people established the ideal that real issues are paramount: Priyanka

PM Modi gets written support from Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar. Details

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :HaryanaLok SabhaLok Sabha electionsMLAsManohar Lal KhattarCongress

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story