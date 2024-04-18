Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Festival of democracy: Tracking voter pulse, one station at a time

Festival of democracy: Tracking voter pulse, one station at a time

Each train carriage became a microcosm of democracy, echoing with the voices of passengers from all walks of life - and trains of thought

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 11:31 PM IST
In a nation where every rail line is a conduit for political discourse, Business Standard reporters embarked on a journey spanning the length and breadth of India, riding the rails to gauge the nation’s electoral pulse.

Like locomotives chugging through diverse terrains, they traversed various routes from Katra in Jammu & Kashmir to Chennai, from Dibrugarh to Kanniyakumari, from Guwahati to Delhi, and from Dehradun to Mumbai, covering a total of 10,788 kilometres over 200 hours in about nine days.

Each train carriage became a microcosm of democracy, echoing with the voices of passengers from all walks of life — and trains of thought.

On the Andaman Express, admiration for the Narendra Modi government’s achievements resonated, tempered by concerns over initiatives like the Agniveer scheme.


Aboard the Vivek Express, divergent views between North and South India mirrored the nation’s political landscape, with debates raging over promises made — and unmade.


The Brahmaputra Mail echoed with varied sentiments, from adoration for Modi’s leadership to grievances over job scarcity.


And on the Haridwar AC SF Express, amid praise for the Ram Mandir, discontent simmered over economic challenges, underscoring the complexities of electoral discourse.


As reporters crisscrossed the country’s rail network, they didn’t just capture snapshots of the electorate’s mood; they forged a narrative of the world’s largest democracy in motion.

Each station stop, each conversation in the dining car, and each fleeting glimpse of the passing landscape painted a vivid portrait of India’s democratic spirit.

In this journey of political discovery, the railways served as more than mere conduits; they were the arteries through which the nation’s heartbeat pulsed, as the wheels of democracy rolled on.


First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

