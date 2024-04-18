From Katra to Chennai, full steam ahead on the development express

Even an hour before midnight, the Udhampur station is bustling with passengers. Adding to the hubbub is a large group of construction workers who are setting up a metal awning over the station’s main entrance.

Located 70 kilometres (km) from Jammu, the headquarters of the Indian Army’s Northern Command is a jumbled mess of semi-paved roads and open sewers. A major supply depot for the Army, the Udhampur station is now undergoing an upgrade.

Waiting to board the Andaman Express with his family, 36-year-old Rakesh Mahajan says he is happy with the improvements. “Almost nothing had happened under previous governments.