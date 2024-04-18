On Vande Bharat, Haridwar AC Express: Mandir signals green, jobs hit red

At the Dehradun railway station, passengers queue up for selfies with the sleek, eight-coach Vande Bharat Express, poised to cover the 300-kilometre (km) journey to Delhi in roughly five hours. However, Jitendra Meena (name changed), a railway employee from Rajasthan, remains unmoved by the excitement surrounding him.

“In this election year, we see politics revolving around caste and religious divides, while employment remains a pressing issue. I hold no expectations from any government,” he laments.

Meena, in his 30s and responsible for a family of four, highlights that most of his peers remain unemployed despite migrating from their villages in