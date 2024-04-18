On the tracks of political schism: Southern comfort for Opposition

“Is desh ki halat iss train ke jaisi hi hai — lachar (The state of this country is akin to this train — helpless),” says Karthik Selvam during a heated discussion on how the country is faring under the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

“They promise a developed India by 2047, but a ride on the country’s longest train journey shows how hollow their promises are,” adds the 35-year-old who works in a fertiliser plant, aboard the Dibrugarh–Kanniyakumari Vivek Express, which covers India’s longest train route spanning 4,189 kilometres (km) in 74 hours, with 57 stops across eight states.

“The