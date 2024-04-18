Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Himachal's Giu gets mobile network for 1st time, PM speaks to residents

Himachal's Giu gets mobile network for 1st time, PM speaks to residents

In his third term, he will focus on people's quality of life after prioritising their ease of living so far and this will immensely benefit remote regions, the poor and the middle class, Modi said

PM Narendra Modi (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 11:09 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to residents of Giu village in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti after the area was connected to the mobile network for the first time.

In a more than 13-minute telephonic conversation with them, Modi spoke about his visit to the border region during Diwali and asserted that connecting the village with the mobile network will quicken the 'Digital India' campaign.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The government is now prioritising linking all places with the communication technology after meeting success with the electrification exercise, the prime minister said, noting that when he came to power more than 18,000 villages lacked electricity.

A villager told him that they could not believe it for a moment when they were told that the area will be connected to the mobile network and their happiness knew know no bounds when it finally happened.
 

They had to earlier travel for around eight kilometres to use their mobile-phones, he said.

Modi highlighted his government's efforts to boost development in border areas under the 'Vibrant Village Programme (VVP)', saying the earlier dispensations left these regions to their fate.

In his third term, he will focus on people's quality of life after prioritising their ease of living so far and this will immensely benefit remote regions, the poor and the middle class, Modi said.

The region will also benefit a lot from the 'One District One Product' programme, he added.

Also Read

Highlights: Himachal LoP criticises CM for inviting back disqualified MLAs

At least 9 more MLAs in touch with us, says disqualified HP Cong MLA Rana

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile arrives on Android and iOS platforms in India

BJP to demand floor test in Himachal Pradesh amidst Rajya Sabha win

Cong's Vikramaditya Singh quits as Himachal minister, says MLAs humiliated

On the tracks of political schism: Southern comfort for Opposition

Sunita Kejriwal will go everywhere as voice of Delhi CM: AAP's Gopal Rai

Lok Sabha elections: 1,625 candidates in fray in 102 constituencies

India can take action against terrorism even across border: Rajnath Singh

In Tamil Nadu, BJP hopes to blunt criticism, break '2-party' poll system

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiHimachal Pradeshtelecom servicesDigital India

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story