India becoming third largest economy is not an arithmetic inevitability: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that India becoming the third largest economy is not an arithmetic inevitability but requires efforts and a visionary leader to accomplish it.





Countering the recent remarks made by former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Sitharaman said, "Nothing grows automatically. It is effort which makes it grow… There is a guarantee being given by Prime Minister Modi that with good administration and clean administration he will ensure that India would reach the third rank. So, it is not an arithmetic inevitability."

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram had recently told PTI that India will become the third largest economy in the world regardless of who becomes the prime minister. He said that India would achieve the third position given the size of its population, and there was “no magic” involved in it.

Calling the ten years of UPA tenure India’s lost decade because of bad policies and corruption, Sitharaman said growth in GDP does not happen automatically and requires a lot of effort at both the macro and the micro level. “Unless the gross domestic product of the country is widened or grown, you're not going to be able to meet the demands of the economy.”





Referring to comments by “a former finance minister”, Sitharaman said, “No magic is involved is what he said. Then why was there the roller coaster ride? No magic is involved and given our population will anyway grow inevitably, then why did we dip and rise and dip and rise?”

She said that India’s position in the world improved by two ranks from 12th place in 2004 to 10th rank in 2014. India's

“We notched just two points up in 10 years after Prime Minister Vajpayee left. From the 10th rank, we have reached the fifth rank in 10 years and within two more, probably, it will go up to third rank,” FM said.

GDP is currently ranked fifth, after the US, China, Germany, and Japan.

Speaking at the Viksit Bharat Ambassador Campus Dialogue at Gitam University in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Sitharaman compared the two crises faced by the UPA and NDA administrations over the ten years. She said that the global financial crisis in 2008-09 was not felt across the globe unlike the Covid pandemic in 2020.

“Despite COVID, we were able to reach the fifth place. Visionary Prime Minister, who will make sure that corruption doesn't eat into the goodwill and into the earnings of the common people,” Sitharaman said.