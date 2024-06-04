Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Jailed Khalistani separatist, Indira Gandhi assassin's son lead in Punjab

Jailed Khalistani separatist, Indira Gandhi assassin's son lead in Punjab

Amritpal Singh is leading from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib while Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, son of one of the assassins of the late PM Indira Gandhi, is ahead in the electoral contest in Faridkot LS seat

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 5:35 PM IST
Jailed Khalistani separatist and Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh is leading from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib while Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, son of one of the assassins of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is ahead in the electoral contest in Faridkot Lok Sabha seat, according to latest trends from the Election Commission.

Both the candidates were in the fray as independents.

While Sarabjeet Singh is leading by over 70,200 votes over from nearest rival Aam Admi Party's Karamjit Singh Anmol, Amritpal Singh is leading by over 1.72 lakh votes over his nearest rival Kulbir Singh Zira of Congress.

Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab police in April last year, weeks after he evaded police and the stringent National Security Act was invoked against him.

Congress's Jasbir Singh Gill won Khadoor Sahib in 2019. Manjit Singh Manna is the BJP candidate from the seat. AAP has fielded Laljit Singh Bhullar and Shiromani Akali Dal has fielded Virsa Singh Valtoha.
 

Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, who is son of Beant Singh, had said during the election campaign that he will raise the issue of punishment for those responsible for the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 during the SAD-BJP rule. .

Beant Singh and Satwant Singh were Indira Gandh's bodyguards and killed her in October 31, 1984 at her residence

Sarabjeet Singh, a resident of Mohali near Chandigarh, had unsuccessfully fought the 2004 Lok Sabha polls from Bathinda and also a contested an assembly poll earlier.

Sarabjeet Singh had also said he would also raise issue of drug problem in Punjab.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

