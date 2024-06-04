Lok Sabha polls 2024: This is what the results look like at 5 pm on June 4

As voting for the seven-phase 2024 Lok Sabha elections progresses, the nation is abuzz with anticipation about who will form the next government at the Centre. A total of 8,360 candidates are awaiting the outcome of their efforts to secure victory in the parliamentary constituencies they contested.

At 5 pm, the trends show that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was leading with 296 seats. The INDIA bloc is trailing at 230.

In Punjab, the Congress registered victory in two seats and is leading in five constituencies, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won one seat and is ahead in two, according to the data by the Election Commission of India.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was leading in one parliamentary constituency, while the two Independents, including jailed Sikh leader Amritpal Singh, were also ahead.

In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF continues to maintain its lead in the majority of seats, as per 5 pm trends.

In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress party won three Assembly bypoll seats and was ahead in one more seat, while the BJP was leading in two constituencies, as per 5 pm trends.

Congress leaders from Lahaul and Spiti, Sujanpur and Gagret seats have won the elections. BJP candidates are leading in Dharamshala and Barsar seats. In a triangular contest in Lahaul and Spiti bypoll, Congress candidate Anuradha Rana won by defeating her nearest rival independent candidate and former BJP minister Ram Lal Markanda by a margin of 1,960 votes.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav is leading the Kannauj seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by a vote margin of 117,946. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate is trailing from Kannauj, the latest data by the Election Commission shows.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and leader of the National Conference, conceded defeat in the Baramulla constituency in North Kashmir as independent candidate Er Rashid won with over 100,000 votes.

Additionally, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti conceded defeat from the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat against NC leader Mian Altaf of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference. The margin of loss was huge as the former Chief Minister lost by 2,36,730.

Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats took place between April 19 and June 1, with each seat electing one representative to the Lower House of Parliament. A party or coalition requires a majority of 272 seats to form the government.

This year’s Lok Sabha elections were the second-longest since India’s first election in 1951-52. Election trends typically become apparent within an hour of counting, with clear results expected by the afternoon of the counting day. Poll officials have stated that the counting of electronic voting machine (EVM) votes will commence 30 minutes after the postal ballot count.

The BJP has set ambitious targets this time, aiming for 370 seats for itself and 400 seats for the NDA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP’s primary campaigner, participated in over 200 public meetings, including rallies and roadshows.

The Congress, weakened by electoral losses and defections, is part of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, challenging the BJP. The INDIA bloc’s campaign included joint rallies by various opposition leaders.