Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha: Nitish Kumar the big winner on social media with these memes

Lok Sabha: Nitish Kumar the big winner on social media with these memes

Given Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's track record of strategic alliances during pivotal moments, his role is anticipated to be significant in this election

Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 5:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to wield considerable influence as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), appears to be falling short of its "Abki baar 400 paar" promise. Should current trends persist, the NDA's tally may dip below 300.

Given Nitish Kumar's track record of strategic alliances during pivotal moments, his role is anticipated to be significant as the INDIA coalition gains momentum nationwide, presently commanding around 230 seats, well below the decisive mark of 272.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Nevertheless, social media platforms are abuzz with witty commentary on Nitish Kumar's position, particularly as the BJP is unlikely to secure a majority independently.

Speculation abounds that the leader of the Janata Dal United (JDU) might consider aligning with Rahul Gandhi's Congress, especially if the prospect of assuming the prime ministership is extended to him.

Here's a glimpse into how Nitish Kumar is capturing attention on the internet with a slew of amusing memes.


Bihar Lok Sabha election 2024


Lok Sabha elections in Bihar for 40 seats were held in seven phases in the state starting April 19. The state saw a fierce contest between the BJP-JD(U) combine and INDIA comprising the Congress and Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD. 

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 17 seats with 23.58 per cent vote share while JD(U) secured 16 seats with 21.81 per cent  vote share. Congress won only 1 seat.

Bihar Lok Sabha election exit polls 


Exit polls predicted 13–15 seats for the BJP and 9–11 seats for its ally Janata Dal (United). The RJD may end up with 6–7 seats while the Congress is likely to win just 1–2 seats, according to the India Today Axis My India Survey.

The Jaan Ki Baat Bihar exit poll predicted the BJP is expected to secure 14-17 seats, the JDU 12-14 seats, the LJP 4-5 seats, one seat for HAM, the RJD 6-2 seats, the INC 2-1 seats, the NDA alliance 32-37 seats, and the INDIA alliance 7-3 seats.

Meanwhile, News18 projections showed the NDA ahead of the INDIA bloc in 14 seats from the first three phases of the Lok Sabha elections. The News18 Mega Exit Poll also predicted the BJP may win 2-5 of these 14 seats, bringing the NDA total to 10-13, while the Congress might get 0-2 seats and the INDIA bloc 3-6 seats.

Also Read

2024 Lok Sabha elections: Why political memes are no laughing matter

'Every inch of PoK belongs to India and no force can snatch it': Amit Shah

Lok Sabha election 2024: How much does it cost to hold elections in India?

Remembering India's first general election: Challenges, triumphs, and more

Lok Sabha polls 2024: What election results look like at 12 pm on June 4

Lok Sabha polls 2024: This is what the results look like at 5 pm on June 4

Chandrasekhar concedes defeat to Tharoor; claims Kerala supporting BJP

BJP failed to tackle issues like inflation, unemployment: Bhupinder Hooda

LS polls: NDA ally HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi wins from Bihar's Gaya

Heartfelt gratitude: BJP's Kangana Ranaut claims victory from Mandi LS seat

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Nitish KumarRahul GandhiNarendra ModiNitish YadavLok Sabha electionsNDAElection Results 2024BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story