JMM's Nazrul Islam apologises for making derogatory statement against PM

His apology came a day after the state BJP demanded Islam's arrest for the comment that the prime minister 'would be buried 400-foot below' in the election, instead of winning 400 seats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 6:09 PM IST
Senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Nazrul Islam on Wednesday apologised for making a derogatory statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that his remark was not intended to hurt anyone.

His apology came a day after the state BJP demanded Islam's arrest for the comment that the prime minister "would be buried 400-foot below" in the election, instead of winning 400 seats.
 

During a political speech, I was speaking against the prime minister's claim of winning 400 seats. I intended to say that they (BJP-led NDA) would not get 400 seats and they will be out of power, Islam said in a video statement.

The JMM central committee member said, I am an educated person and a professor. I cannot speak such words against the prime minister. But if, for some reason, my words have accidentally hurt anyone, I sincerely apologise.
 

He made the remarks against Modi at a public meeting in Sahibganj on Sunday.

The BJP's Sahibganj unit lodged a complaint with the police against Islam on Wednesday.

The JMM said that the party does not support such remarks by any leader.

Topics :Lok SabhaLok Sabha electionsJMMJharkhand

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

