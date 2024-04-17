Trinamool manifesto for elections: Here's what 'Didir Shopoth' promises

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday released its manifesto for Lok Sabha elections.

Titled "Didir Shopoth" (Didi's promise), the manifesto was released in five languages, including Santal and Nepalese.

Among other promises, Banerjee said there would be no Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), or Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Bengal. These commitments would be fulfilled if Trinamool forms the government in the Centre as part of the INDIA bloc.

"With #DidirShopoth, we pledge to uplift every Indian with guaranteed employment, universal housing, free LPG cylinders, assured MSP for farmers, scholarships for SC, ST, OBC students and much more. Together, let's overthrow the BJP Zamindars and pave the way for a dignified life for all," Trinamool posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).







Here are the key highlights from the Trinamool poll manifesto:

- Guaranteeing 100 days of work for job card holders with a daily wage of Rs 400

- Free housing to poor families

- Offering 10 free gas cylinders annually to BPL families

- Introducing doorstep ration delivery

- Implementing the Swaminathan Commission recommendations

- Providing 1-year apprenticeships with a monthly stipend to all graduates and diploma holders up to 25 years

- Extending welfare schemes like Kanyashree for girls across India

- Withdrawing the CAA, stopping the NRC, and the Uniform Civil Code

- Issuing student credit cards with a limit of up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education pursuits

The Bengal Chief Minister has repeatedly voiced her opposition to CAA, NRC, and UCC.





ALSO READ: Corruption, crime 'full-time business' in Bengal under TMC regime: PM Modi “I don’t know how to hate. I don’t give speeches. I don’t divide people. I am against the NRC and CAA. I want us all to live as brothers. If you stay united no one will be able to harm you. If I need to lay down my life, I am ready for it. I am not afraid of death. I will stand beside the people,” she has said before.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel