Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi worried after 3rd phase, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Stepping up the attack on the saffron party, Kharge asked What is PM Modi doing if Congress is getting tempo loads of money from Adani and Ambani?

He further alleged that PM Modi is fond of words starting with 'M'-Mangalsutra, Mutton and Mughals | File image | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 2:24 PM IST
Hitting out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said Modi and his cabinet colleague Amit Shah are "worried" after the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections and they started abusing the Congress party.

Addressing a press conference here, Kharge said to the BJP leaders, instead of seeking votes on their "development," they are abusing the Congress leaders and distorting their (Congress) leaders' speeches, which according to him, is not required.

Stepping up the attack on the saffron party, he asked "What is PM Modi doing if Congress is getting tempo loads of money from "Adani and Ambani?"
 


"After three phases of polls, Modi and Shah Saab got worried. They stopped talking about their manifesto, but only are abusing Congress," Kharge said.

He further alleged that PM Modi is fond of words starting with 'M'-Mangalsutra, Mutton and Mughals.

It is not good for a Prime Minister to use childish language, he advised.

"They are not seeking votes on development. Every time they abuse Congress party and Congress leaders' speeches are distorted and call our leader Shehzaade, all these, which are not required," he said.

Kharge said the Congress government in Telangana fulfilled five guarantees out of six so far and the remaining one is pending due to the prevailing Model Code of Conduct.

First Published: May 10 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

