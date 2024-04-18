Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase-I: Here's how to download voter slip online

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 commence on Friday, April 19. The phase has 102 seats, and 1,625 candidates, including 1,491 males, are in the fray. In the first phase, 21 states and the union territories (UTs) will go to polls. These include the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with 12 candidates (2 women); Arunachal Pradesh, with 14 (including one woman); Assam, with 35 candidates (including four women); and Bihar, with 38 candidates (including three women).

According to a report in The Times of India (TOI), a voter slip or VIS is issued by the ECI ahead of an election to inform voters about the necessary details. The voter slip contains information such as the individual's name, age, gender, assembly constituency, and the location of the polling station, including room number, date, and time of the poll. Additionally, it features a QR code for efficiently verifying the voter's information.

Now, if a voter hasn't received their VIS, he/she will either receive it closer to the voting date or the voter can download it using the ECI official mobile app or the ECI official website.

Here’s how to download the voter information slip or VIS on your phone:

-Download the "Voter Helpline" app from Play Store or Apple App Store

-Tap on “E-EPIC” option

-Login using your registered phone number, password and OTP (register, if you haven’t already)

-Enter your EPIC number (which can be found on the Voter ID card)

-Following this, you’ll see your Voter Slip details

-Enter the OTP again to open the VIC document

Here’s how to download the voter information slip or VIS using the website:

-Open “https://voters.eci.gov.in/”

-Login using phone number, password and OTP (register, if you are new to the website)

-Click on "Download E-EPIC" option

-Enter EPIC number (found on your Voter ID card)

-Once done, E-EPIC along with VIS will be downloaded