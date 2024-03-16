Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase I: Voting on April 19; check details here

The Election Commission of India, in a press conference on Saturday, announced the complete polling schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. As per the election commission, the polling for the general elections will take place in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. Phase I will witness voting in 102 constituencies in 21 states and Union territories (UT).

The counting of votes for all polls will done on June 4.

There are a total of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha. Of this, 412 are for general, while 84 are reserved for Scheduled caste (SC) candidates, and 47 for Scheduled tribe (ST) candidates.



Of all the states and UTs, 22 will go to polls in a single phase, four will have two poll dates, two have three poll dates, three have poll dates, two have five poll dates, and three states have seven poll dates.

Here is everything you need to know about Phase 1 of the 2024 general elections.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase I: Key dates

Date of issue of gazette notification: March 20

Last date for candidates to submit their nominations: March 27 (Wednesday); March 28 (Thursday) for Bihar

Last date for the withdrawal of candidature: March 30 (Saturday); April 2 (Tuesday) for Bihar

Date of polls: April 19 (Friday)

Counting of votes: June 4 (Tuesday)

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase I: States going to polls

Arunachal Pradesh: All two seats of Arunachal Pradesh will go to polls on April 19

Assam: 14 seats in Assam will go to polls over three phases. 5 seats will go to polls on April 19, followed by April 26 and May 7 for Phases II and III, respectively.

Bihar: 40 seats of Bihar will go to polls over all seven phases. The first phase will see 4 seats go to polls on April 19.

Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh will go to polls in the first three phases. Out of the 11 Lok Sabha seats, 1 will go to polls in Phase I on April 19.

Madhya Pradesh: Of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, six will go to polls in Phase I on April 19. The remaining will be conducted over Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra will go to polls over the five phases. Of the 48 seats, voting for five seats will be done in Phase I on April 19.

Manipur: Both seats in Manipur will go to polls in Phase I on April 19. One of the constituencies will go to polls in two phases - Phase I and Phase II.

Mizoram: Polling for the Mizoram Lok Sabha seat will be conducted in a single phase on April 19.

Nagaland: Voting for the Nagaland Lok Sabha seat will be conducted in a single phase on April 19.

Rajasthan: Voting will be conducted over two phases in Rajasthan. Of the 25 seats, 12 will go to polls in Phase I on April 19.

Sikkim: Voting for the Sikkim Lok Sabha seat will be conducted in a single phase on April 19.

Tamil Nadu: Voting for all 39 Lok Sabha seats will be conducted in a single phase on April 19.

Telangana: Voting for all 17 Lok Sabha seats will be conducted in a single phase on April 19.

Tripura: Polling for the Tripura Lok Sabha seat will be conducted in two phases. Of the two seats, one will go to polls in Phase I on April 19.

Uttar Pradesh: 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh will go to polls over all seven phases. The first phase will see 8 seats go to polls on April 19.

Uttarakhand: All five seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 19.

West Bengal: 42 seats will go to polls over all seven phases. The first phase will see three seats go to polls on April 19.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Voting for this Lok Sabha seat will be conducted in a single phase on April 19.

Jammu and Kashmir: Five seats in J&K will be conducted over five phases. One seat will go into voting on April 19.

Lakshadweep: The voting for the Lakshadweep Lok Sabha seat will be conducted in a single phase on April 19.