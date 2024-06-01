Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha elections: BJP lodges complaint against RJD chief Lalu with EC

Lok Sabha elections: BJP lodges complaint against RJD chief Lalu with EC

Lalu Prasad
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 10:14 PM IST
The BJP on Saturday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging RJD president Lalu Prasad violated the model code of conduct while casting his vote in Patna.

In the complaint, signed by several office bearers of the state BJP, including legal cell head SD Sanjay, it was alleged that Prasad entered the booth with a "gamcha" around his neck, on which the RJD's poll symbol, the lantern, was printed.
 

"It appeared Prasad was trying to influence voters inside the polling station. This is clearly a violation of Representation of People Act and Model Code of Conduct," said the complaint.

"It is, therefore, requested that a case be registered against the RJD president, who is also a former Chief Minister of Bihar," it added.
 

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

