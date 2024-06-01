Will BJP sweep all seats in Delhi again? Exit polls predict a near-repeat

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to replicate its 2019 success in Delhi, where it won all seven Lok Sabha seats.





ALSO READ: Lok Sabha 2024: What do exit polls predict about West Bengal battleground? The national capital has been at the centre of the major political storm between rivals BJP and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. The AAP, which governs Delhi, is confident it will perform well in the Lok Sabha elections.

The AAP is contesting the elections in alliance with the Congress as part of the Opposition's INDIA bloc. The AAP is running for four seats, while the Congress is contesting three.

According to initial estimates, the India Today-Axis My India and News18 exit poll predict the BJP may win five to six seats in Delhi, with the Congress-AAP alliance potentially securing one or two seats.

Key contests in Delhi include the battle between BJP's Bansuri Swaraj and AAP's Somnath Bharti in New Delhi constituency and BJP's Manoj Tiwari and Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar in north Delhi. Notably, Tiwari is the only incumbent BJP MP to be retained in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls while rest of the six seats have got new faces this time.

Here's what exit polls predict for Delhi:

This will be Kanhaiya Kumar's second attempt in the Lok Sabha polls after his 2019 bid, in which he lost to Union Minister and BJP's Giriraj Singh in Bihar's Begusarai under the CPI.

All seven constituencies of Delhi went to polls in the sixth phase on May 25. In Delhi, there are over 152 million eligible voters, comprising 82 lakh men, 69 lakh women, and 1,228 individuals from the third gender category.

However, the voter turnout saw a decline this time, with nearly 58 per cent of people casting their votes compared to about 60 per cent in 2019.