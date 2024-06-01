Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls: What do they predict about Haryana?

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to win a majority of seats in Haryana, according to several exit polls released on Saturday. The state went to polls on May 25 in a single phase. The state has 10 Lok Sabha seats: Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, and Faridabad.

What happened in Haryana in the previous Lok Sabha elections?

In 2019, BJP had won all 10 seats in the state with a vote share of 58.02 per cent. In 2014, BJP had won seven seats with two going to the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and one to the Congress.

The BJP has also been running the state government in the state for almost ten years now. It had appointed Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister, who stepped down from his post earlier this year. He is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Karnal.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: What do exit polls predict about Haryana?

According to the Axis My India exit poll, BJP is likely to win 6-8 seats in the state. The INDIA bloc is likely to win 2-4 seats. In line with this, VMR has predicted that the BJP will bag seven seats and three will go to the Congress.

The News18 Mega Exit Poll predicted that NDA will win 5-7 seats in Haryana, followed by 3-5 by the INDIA alliance. Similar to this, the Times Now-ETG Survey said that the BJP is likely to bag seven seats while Congress may win the remaining three.

Most exit polls predict the BJP hitting a hat-trick

Most of the exit polls have predicted that the BJP will retain power with a majority similar to 2019. Following this, the Prime Minister took to X and said that voters have rejected the INDIA alliance's "regressive politics".

"The opportunistic INDI Alliance failed to strike a chord with the voters. They are casteist, communal and corrupt. This alliance, aimed to protect a handful of dynasties, failed to present a futuristic vision for the nation," he said.

"Through the campaign, they only enhanced their expertise on one thing- Modi bashing. Such regressive politics has been rejected by the people."