Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Early exit polls predicts majority for BJP-led NDA in LS elections

The Jan Ki Baat poll gave 362-392 seats to the ruling NDA and 141-161 to the opposition alliance

BJP,BJP logo

A supporter during the nomination rally of BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu for Lok Sabha elections, in Amritsar, Friday, May 10, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Early exit polls predicted a comfortable majority for the BJP-led NDA, with the ruling alliance projected to open its account in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and sweep Karnataka.
The Republic TV-P Marq poll claimed that the ruling alliance will win up to 359 seats and the opposition INDIA bloc will bag 154 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. The Republic TV-Matrize poll gave 353-368 seats to the NDA and 118-133 seats to the opposition.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Jan Ki Baat poll gave 362-392 seats to the ruling NDA and 141-161 to the opposition alliance.
However, several other exit polls, including those from Axis My India and Today's Chanakya, were yet to forecast the full results by 7.15 pm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha elections Election Commission BJP NDA exit polls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon