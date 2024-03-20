Lok Sabha elections: Suspended BSP leader Danish Ali joins Congress

Suspended BSP leader and Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali joined the Congress on Wednesday in the presence of senior party leaders.

After joining the Congress here, he said that going by the prevailing situation in the country, it is important to join the grand old party in the fight against "divisive" forces.

"On one side are divisive forces and on the other are those forces fighting to get 'nyay' (justice) for the poor and oppressed sections of society, and the choice is very clear," Ali said, asserting that time has come to decide where one stands.

"If we have to fight with divisive forces, then one has to strengthen the Congress under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," he said.

"The ideology with which we started our politics...we have to now strengthen the forces fighting against those divisive forces. That is why I took this important decision while charting my future political journey by becoming a member of the Indian National Congress," he told reporters.

Ali, who is the sitting MP from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, was suspended by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for anti-party activities. He is set to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Amroha constituency on a Congress ticket.

AICC in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pande, who was also present at the joining event, welcomed Ali in the party fold.

Pande said the party would benefit with the joining of Danish Ali, who has been in politics from his student days. Ali had also joined the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in UP and Manipur.

Ali was earlier with the Janata Dal (Secular) and had been the former Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka.