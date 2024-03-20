Sensex (    %)
                             
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rajasthan declares holiday on voting days

According to the notification, there will be a holiday in offices and work places in 12 LS constituencies on April 19, for first phase of voting and 13 constituencies in second phase on April 26

Polling officials, VVPATs, voting

According to Section 135 'B' of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, there is a provision for granting paid leave to employees on the day of voting. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

A paid holiday has been declared for all workers in private, industrial institutions and government undertakings on the voting day for the Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan.
Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that the Rajasthan government has issued a notification in this regard.
According to the notification, there will be a holiday in the offices and work places in the 12 Lok Sabha constituencies on Friday, April 19, for the first phase of voting and the 13 constituencies in the second phase on Friday, April 26, so that the voters can exercise their franchise on the said dates.
According to Section 135 'B' of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, there is a provision for granting paid leave to employees on the day of voting.
This includes people employed in any business, profession, industrial undertaking or any other establishment. Those entitled to vote will be given leave on the day of polling, an official statement said.
These provisions shall not apply to voters whose absence from work would cause danger or material loss in connection with the establishment in which he is employed.
The chief electoral officer said that to provide voting facilities to the voters of private industrial institutions and government undertakings, the officials of the concerned departments and undertakings have been informed about the guidelines of the election commission.

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

