Lok Sabha polls 2024 Phase 7: Over 40% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 recorded a voter turnout of 40.09 per cent by 1 PM on Saturday.

Polling is taking place for 57 constituencies across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, including Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term.

In phase 7, polling is being held in all 13 seats of Punjab and four of Himachal Pradesh and lone seat in Chandigarh. The final phase will also see 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha, and three in Jharkhand go to polls.





State-wise voter turnout at 1 pm was the following:

Bihar: 35.65 per cent Chandigarh: 40.14 per cent Himachal Pradesh: 48.63 per cent Jharkhand: 46.80 per cent Odisha: 37.64 per cent Punjab: 37.80 per cent Uttar Pradesh: 39.31 per cent West Bengal: 45.07 per cent

Total voter turnout in Lok Sabha elections 2019: State-wise list

Bihar: 57.33 per cent Additionally, voting is being held for the remaining 42 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and bypolls to six Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh.

Jharkhand: 66.8 per cent

Punjab: 65.94 per cent

Himachal Pradesh: 72.42 per cent

Odisha: 73.29 per cent

Uttar Pradesh: 59.21 per cent

Chandigarh: 70.61 per cent

West Bengal: 81.76 per cent

More than 100 million citizens, including nearly 50 million men, 40.8 million women, and 3,574 third-gender electors, are eligible to vote in the seventh and final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Voting began at 7 am and is set to conclude by 6 pm. Following this, exit poll data for the 18th Lok Sabha elections is expected to be released.