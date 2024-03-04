Lok Sabha polls: BJP candidates' second list likely on Mar 5. Top points

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
What to expect from BJP's second list of candidates? 1) The party contested 436 seats out of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 elections. The remaining seats were contested by its National Democratic Alliance bloc members. In the first list, the BJP announced the names of 195 candidates or 45 per cent of the seats it contested in 2019.
2) Yediyurappa also said that the upcoming list may be the final one by the party. "Most probably there will not be any delay. All the seats may be declared," the senior BJP leader said.
3) The former Karnataka Chief Minister did not comment on the seats allotted to NDA partner JDS in the southern state. The outfit is led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. Without indulging into the details, he said that an agreement would be reached in this regard.
x