LS polls: INDIA bloc arriving in UP, Modi will not become PM, says Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
Press Trust of India Kannauj (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 1:55 PM IST
An INDIA bloc storm is arriving in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday and asserted that Narendra Modi will not become the prime minister of the country.

Addressing a rally in Kannauj, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi said, "Take it in writing, Narendra Modi will not become the prime minister of India."

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party, both constituents of the INDIA bloc, are contesting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the opposition bloc, Gandhi said, "An INDIA bloc storm is arriving in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP is going to face its biggest defeat in the state."

Yadav and senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh also addressed the rally.

Kannauj goes to the polls on May 13.

First Published: May 10 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

