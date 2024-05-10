Digvijaya slams PM Modi for accusing Cong of taking money from Adani-Ambani

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing the opposition party of taking money from "Adani and Ambani".

Speaking at a rally in Telangana on Wednesday, PM Modi accused the Congress of having a "deal" with Ambani and Adani, and asked if the party has received "tempo loads of black money" from the two businessmen for its leader Rahul Gandhi to stop "abusing" them.



"I want to ask from Telangana soil, let the 'shehzada' announce, how much has been lifted from Ambani-Adani. Has tempo loads of money reached the Congress? What deal has been arrived at that abusing Ambani-Adani has stopped overnight?" the PM said while addressing an election rally at Vemulawada in Telangana.



Hitting back, Singh, addressing a rally in Ratlam, said, "Modiji said Ambani and Adani have sent money to Congress. Then were the Enforcement Directorate, CBI napping? We are ashamed of calling him our PM. He is not true even to Adani and Ambani."



Modi promised to bring back black money stashed abroad but instead it was going overseas, Singh further alleged. Some 100 families own all the capital in India and the country's economy would collapse if they move out, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP further claimed.



"The note ban rendered three crore people jobless. The Modi government has not waived loans of farmers in the last 10 years. Our (UPA) government had written off farm loans totalling Rs 72,000 crore," Singh said.



Asserting that several leaders were on big posts even though they have not managed to win from their own booths, Singh said "we should take a resolve to ensure Congress wins at each booth".



The Congress has fielded former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria against BJP's Anita Chauhan, wife of Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan, from Ratlam, where Lok Sabha polls will be held on May 13.