Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Digvijaya slams PM Modi for accusing Cong of taking money from Adani-Ambani

Hitting back, Singh, addressing a rally in Ratlam, said, Modiji said Ambani and Adani have sent money to Congress. Then were the Enforcement Directorate, CBI napping?

Digvijaya Singh has been reminding voters that this is his last election

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing the opposition party of taking money from "Adani and Ambani".

Press Trust of India Ratlam
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 6:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing the opposition party of taking money from "Adani and Ambani".
Speaking at a rally in Telangana on Wednesday, PM Modi accused the Congress of having a "deal" with Ambani and Adani, and asked if the party has received "tempo loads of black money" from the two businessmen for its leader Rahul Gandhi to stop "abusing" them.

"I want to ask from Telangana soil, let the 'shehzada' announce, how much has been lifted from Ambani-Adani. Has tempo loads of money reached the Congress? What deal has been arrived at that abusing Ambani-Adani has stopped overnight?" the PM said while addressing an election rally at Vemulawada in Telangana.

Hitting back, Singh, addressing a rally in Ratlam, said, "Modiji said Ambani and Adani have sent money to Congress. Then were the Enforcement Directorate, CBI napping? We are ashamed of calling him our PM. He is not true even to Adani and Ambani."

Modi promised to bring back black money stashed abroad but instead it was going overseas, Singh further alleged. Some 100 families own all the capital in India and the country's economy would collapse if they move out, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP further claimed.

"The note ban rendered three crore people jobless. The Modi government has not waived loans of farmers in the last 10 years. Our (UPA) government had written off farm loans totalling Rs 72,000 crore," Singh said.

Asserting that several leaders were on big posts even though they have not managed to win from their own booths, Singh said "we should take a resolve to ensure Congress wins at each booth".

The Congress has fielded former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria against BJP's Anita Chauhan, wife of Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan, from Ratlam, where Lok Sabha polls will be held on May 13.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Lok Sabha elections Elections in India Digvijaya Singh Congress BJP Mukesh Ambani Adani

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 6:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon