Lok Sabha polls: The biggest winners of 2019 and their current status

1. CR Patil (Navsari, Gujarat)



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sitting MP from Navsari seat in Gujarat, CR Patil, who was seeking re-election from the seat, registered the highest victory margin in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections . He defeated his nearest Congress rival DB Patil by a record 6,89,000 votes.

In the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024, Patil is again emerging as a dominant contender ahead of Congress’ Naishadhbhai Bhupatbhai Desai with a vote margin of 210,784.

2. Subhash Chandra Baheria (Bhilwara, Rajasthan)

BJP candidate from Bhilwara parliamentary seat, Subhash Chandra Baheria won with the highest vote margin in Rajasthan. Baheria defeated Congress’s Ram Pal Sharma by 612,000 votes. During 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Baheria defeated his rival, Congress’ Ashok Chandna by 246,264 votes in Bhilwara parliamentary constituency.

In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, early trends show that BJP’s Damodar Agarwal is leading with a vote margin of 147,923.

3. Amit Shah (Gandhinagar, Gujarat)

Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah won the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by a margin of 5,57,000 votes, surpassing LK Advani’s record of 4,83,000 votes. Shah defeated Congress candidate Chavda Chatursinh Javanji in the Gandhinagar seat, one of the 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat.

In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, early trends show Shah is leading with a vote margin of 288,470. Trailing behind Shah is Congress’ Sonal Ramanbhai Patel.

4. Narendra Modi (Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained the constituency by a margin of around 4,80,000 votes. He defeated his nearest rival Shalini Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP) by a margin of 479,505 votes. While Yadav secured 195,159 votes, Modi got 674,664 votes in 2019. His vote share stood at an impressive 63.62 per cent against Yadav’s 18.4 per cent.

In 2014, Modi polled 5,81,022 votes, which was roughly 56 per cent of the total votes polled, while his nearest rival Arvind Kejriwal got 2,09,238 votes.

Early trends of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections show that PM Modi is ahead with a voter margin of 57,740. Trailing behind PM Modi is Congress’ Ajay Rai.

5. Darshana V Jardosh (Surat, Gujarat)



BJP candidate Darshana V Jardosh was re-elected as a Member of Parliament in the 2019 elections to the Lok Sabha from Surat with 795,651 votes. She won by a vote margin of 5,48,000.

She took oath as a Minister of State for Railways in July 2021 during Narendra Modi’s ministry expansion at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024, BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal became the first winner on April 22 as the nomination papers of Congress’s picks were rejected and other candidates withdrew from the race.

Two more MPs registered a victory margin of over 6,00,000. BJP’s Sanjay Bhatia, who fought from Haryana’s Karnal, won by a massive 6,54,000 votes, while his party colleague Subhash Baheria triumphed with a vote margin of 6,12,000 from Rajasthan’s Bhilwara.