LS elections: Andhra CEO reviews poll preparation 72 hours before voting

LS elections: Andhra CEO reviews poll preparation 72 hours before voting

The CEO called on the officials from across departments to ensure the elections are held in a "peaceful, fair, and exemplary" manner

EVM, vote, voting, election
Electronic Voting Machine and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail during a special training of Zonal and Sector officers. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 7:11 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Thursday took stock of the arrangements made for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections 72 hours prior to the polling day in the state on May 13.

The CEO called on the officials from across departments to ensure the elections are held in a "peaceful, fair, and exemplary" manner.

"The final moment has arrived. Next three days are crucial and all districts' election machinery must be vigilant to avert any untoward incident or voter influencing tactics," Meena said in a press release.

He directed officials to ensure that every voter in the state is able exercise his franchise and there is no hurdle for voters streaming in from neighbouring states.

He instructed the district collectors and superintendents of police to make sure that the government employees attend the duties entrusted to them.

The CEO directed them to monitor sensitive polling stations from the command control centres and set up a strong communication network in the shadow area.

He directed the officials to arrange transport for the people living in far-flung tribal districts.

The CEO said helicopters have also been arranged for some places to bring in the voters to the polling booths.

Meena stipulated that all voters should be handed their voter slips in time and the movement of vehicles carrrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) monitored through GPS.

The period of 'Dry days' will begin at 6 pm on May 11, he said.

Simultaneous elections for the 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly constituencies in the southern state will be held on May 13 and the results will be declared on June 4.

First Published: May 10 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

