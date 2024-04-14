Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS elections: BJP, Cong workers clash during TV channel debate in MP

LS elections: BJP, Cong workers clash during TV channel debate in MP

BJP MLA Abhilash Pandey claimed Congress leaders passed certain remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which were opposed by saffron workers

Press Trust of India Jabalpur (MP)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 6:51 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Workers and leaders of Congress and BJP allegedly attacked each other with sticks and plastic chairs, leaving some of them injured, during a poll debate organised by a news channel in a public park in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Saturday night.

Videos of two groups throwing plastic chairs and using sticks are doing rounds on social media.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

City Superintendent of Police Pankaj Mishra confirmed the incident.

"One person was injured in this incident and hospitalised. Some activists have also suffered injuries," he said, adding that the process of filing FIRs by both sides is underway.

The incident occurred when a TV news channel had organised a debate at Bhawartal Park in the evening.

The BJP and the opposition Congress traded charges over violence.

BJP MLA Abhilash Pandey claimed Congress leaders passed certain remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which were opposed by saffron workers.

"During the heated exchange, former Congress MLA Vinay Saxena and his supporters attacked BJP workers. This shows the desperation of the Grand Old Party which is staring at defeat in elections," alleged Pandey.

On the other hand, former Congress MLA Vinay Saxena alleged that BJP workers had pushed a Congress supporter during the debate.

According to Saxena, Congress workers suffered injuries when BJP members attacked them with pipes and chairs.

Also Read

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

MP election LIVE: PM Modi addresses voters of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Lok Sabha elections highlights: It's an election between stability and instability, says PM Modi in Maharashtra

MP polls LIVE: BJP releases list of 40 star campaigners for state elections

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Voter turnout of 71.11% recorded till 5:00 pm

It's 'King' versus 'Queen' in Mandi as Cong fields royal against Kangana

LS polls: Congress fields sitting Punjab MP Manish Tewari from Chandigarh

Andhra CM Jagan Reddy injured in stone pelting incident in Vijayawada

Rahul Gandhi's Tamil Nadu visit has trumped Modi's poll campaign: Stalin

Model code violation case filed against BJP's Brij Bhushan Singh in Gonda

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BJP MLAsCongressLok Sabha electionsMadhya Pradesh govtMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 6:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story