LS elections: Sonia, Rahul among 40 star campaigners for Cong in Haryana

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 11:20 PM IST
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja are among its 40 star campaigners in Haryana for the Lok Sabha elections.

The list of star campaigners, shared by the Congress' Haryana unit, also includes general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi and Randeep Singh Surjewala, and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Congress' Haryana in-charge Deepak Babaria, party leaders Ajay Maken, Anand Sharma, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, Rajiv Shukla, Kanhaiya Kumar and Alka Lamba are also among the national-level leaders who will campaign in Haryana.
 

Among other state-level leaders who will campaign for the Congress are Haryana unit chief Udai Bhan and Birender Singh, Ajay Singh Yadav, Deepender Singh Hooda, Aftab Ahmed, Ashok Arora, Kuldeep Sharma, Geeta Bhukkal, Neeraj Sharma and BB Batra.

Elections to Haryana's 10 Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 25.

The Congress is contesting nine seats in Haryana while its INDIA bloc ally AAP has fielded a candidate from Kurukshetra.

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsCongressmallikarjun kharge

First Published: May 06 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

