LS polls 2024: PM Modi to address two poll rallies in Andhra Pradesh today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the 3rd phase of Lok Saba polls, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 8:37 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two NDA election meetings in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, featuring alliance partners N Chandrababu Naidu from the TDP and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan.

The first meeting is scheduled in the afternoon at Vemagiri in Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari district, followed by another one later in the day at Anakapalli.

"The Prime Minister is expected to land at Rajamahendravaram airport around noon. He will address his first meeting here at 3:30 pm and then proceed to Anakapalli for the second meeting scheduled at 5:30 pm," a BJP leader said.

The PM's meetings , titled "Prajagalam" (people's voice) in the southern state follow the first NDA poll rally at Boppudi village in Palnadu district on March 17, in the run-up to the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections on May 13.

State BJP chief D Purandeswari is contesting from the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat. She will take on the YSRCP's G Srinivasulu. The saffron party's C M Ramesh is fighting the Parliament election from Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency, taking on the ruling party's B Mutyala Naidu.

Modi is scheduled to address rallies in the southern state on May 8 as well, at Pileru in Annamayya district and participate in a rally in Vijayawada, NTR district.

As part of a seat sharing deal among NDA partners, TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while BJP is contesting from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats.

Janasena is contesting from two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

Election results will be declared on June 4.

Topics :N Chandrababu NaiduElection Commission of IndiaLok Sabha electionsLok SabhaAndhra Pradesh

First Published: May 06 2024 | 8:30 AM IST

