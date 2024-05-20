LS polls 2024 phase 5: Odisha records 21% voter turnout till 11 am

Odisha recorded around 21 per cent voter turnout till 11 am in the polling for five Lok Sabha constituencies and 35 Assembly segments on Monday, officials said.

Voting started at 7 am in Aska, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Bolangir and Sundergarh parliamentary constituencies along with 35 assembly segments within the jurisdiction of these Lok Sabha seats.

Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha.

Police said there was no report of any untoward incident in any polling booth.

Chief Electoral Officer N B Dhal said the polling was peaceful and there was no report of any untoward incident till 11 am.

The CEO said 70 ballot units, 89 control units and 167 VVPATs have been replaced due to glitches.

Till 11 am around 21.07 per cent of the over 7.969 million voters have exercised their franchise, officials said.

Officials said that a woman polling official fainted in a booth under the Sundergarh Lok Sabha seat.