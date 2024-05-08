Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: 695 candidates set to contest across 49 constituencies in Phase 5

The highest number of nominations in a single constituency was seen in Maharashtra's Chatra, which received 69 candidatures, followed by Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh with 67 nominations

A voter gets his finger marked with indelible ink before casting vote through postal ballot for Lok Sabha elections at the old DM office, in Bardhaman, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 8:59 PM IST
A total of 695 candidates are in the fray across 49 constituencies spread over eight states and Union territories in the upcoming fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission (EC) said on Wednesday.

The figure emerged after the scrutiny of 1,586 nomination forms filed for the fifth phase of the ongoing polls. Of the nominations, 749 were found to be valid after the deadline for filing papers closed on May 3, according to a statement issued by the EC.

The statement said 695 candidates will contest the polls from eight states and Union territories in the fifth phase on May 20.

Maharashtra topped the list with 512 nominations, resulting in 301 valid candidates contesting across 13 constituencies, while Uttar Pradesh followed closely with 466 nominations, leading to 147 valid candidates across 14 constituencies.
 

Each constituency in the fifth phase is expected to witness an average of 14 contesting candidates, reflecting a diverse range of political options for the voters.

The state-wise breakdown of the nominations and valid candidates after the scrutiny showcases the dynamic electoral landscape across the country. Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal together form the crux of the fifth phase, encompassing a significant portion of the country's electorate, the statement said.

Three phases of polling have so far been held in the seven-phase election.

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaLok SabhaLok Sabha SpeakerElection Commission

First Published: May 08 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

