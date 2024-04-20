Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls about safeguarding J-K's identity, saving its resources: Mehbooba

The former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, who is contesting the general elections from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, took part in a roadshow in the Pahalgam area

Anantnag: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Mehbooba Mufti after filing her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections, in Anantnag district, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Anantnag (J-K)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 3:57 PM IST
The Lok Sabha elections are not about addressing the day-to-day development issues but safeguarding the identity of Jammu and Kashmir and saving its resources, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, who is contesting the general elections from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, took part in a roadshow in the Pahalgam area of south Kashmir as part of her campaign.

"This election is not about building roads or water and electricity supply. This election is about safeguarding the identity of Jammu and Kashmir, its youngsters and their dignity, and saving Jammu and Kashmir's resources," the People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief told reporters.
 

Mehbooba said she feels an affection towards the people of Pahalgam as her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was fond of them.

"I have an affection for this area as my father was fond of this area. He did a lot of work here and I am thankful to the people who came to welcome me. This is my own area and I will address their development needs when I win," she said.

The Anantnag-Rajouri constituency goes to the polls in the third phase on May 7.

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

