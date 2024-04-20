Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Priyanka questions PM's claim about voters rejecting INDIA bloc in phase 1

The first phase elections covering 102 seats across 21 states and Union territories were held on Friday

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka,Sudip Roy Barman,Ashish Saha,Assam Rally

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Thrissur (Kerala)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday questioned how Prime Minister Narendra Modi can claim that the grand old party and the INDIA bloc led by it have been rejected by voters in the first phase of polling in the Lok Sabha elections.
The first phase elections covering 102 seats across 21 states and Union territories were held on Friday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"How does he know? The results are not out yet," the Congress leader said at the sidelines of a poll rally in this district.
She also questioned how the PM and BJP can claim that they will get over 400 seats this time.
 
"I do not know how they can be so confident when the results have not come. We are all working very hard," she told PTI.
The Congress leader said that wherever she goes she sees people who want change.
"I am sure change will come," she said.
On being asked whether she will contest from the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress leader said, "You will see in a few days".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections Priyanka Vadra Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon